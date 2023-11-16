IDF To BBC: We Found Photos, Videos Of Israeli Captives On Laptop Found In Shifa Hospital





The UK’s BBC published a report on Thursday morning by their journalist who was invited by the IDF to view what their forces found after entering Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. The hospital’s subterranean tunnels were used by Hamas as their headquarters.

The masked special forces leading us into the building over debris and broken glass are a sign of how tense the situation still is here. Our presence, just a day after Israel took control of the hospital, speaks volumes about Israel’s motivation to show the world why they are here.

In the brightly lit corridors of the MRI unit, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus shows us three small stashes of Kalashnikovs, ammunition and bullet-proof vests – he says they have found around 15 guns in all, along with some grenades.

Lt Col Conricus also shows us some military booklets and pamphlets, and a map that he says is marked with potential entry and exit routes from the hospital.

Conricus told the journalists: “[And] we uncovered a lot of computers and other equipment which could really shed light on the current situation, hopefully regarding hostages as well.”

Conricus said that photos and videos taken of the Israeli hostages after their abduction were found on the laptop, as well as videos published by Israel Police of their interrogations of Hamas terrorists captured on October 7.

“At the end of the day, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “Hamas aren’t here because they saw we were coming. This is probably what they were forced to leave behind. Our assessment is that there’s much more.”

The IDF spokesperson subsequently showed the laptop to Israeli journalists, showing them how the laptop had a photo of rescued IDF soldier Ori Magidish on it.

עוכב לפרסום : דובר צה”ל הציג את תמונתה של החיילת אור מגידיש באחד ממחשבי הנייד והדיסקים שנתפסו בבית החולים שיפא. מדובר בצילום החיילת לפני חטיפתה. לא ברור מה היתה מטרת ההצגה. האם רמז על כך שנוהל זיהוי ותיעוד של החטופים, במחשבי החמאס, באמצעות רשת התקשורת הפנימית במתקנים שבהם הוחזקו?… pic.twitter.com/kXDFf4Loi1 — אינטלי טיימס – إنتل تايمز – Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) November 16, 2023

