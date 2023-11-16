ROT IN JAIL: Neturei Karta Psychos Arrested After Tearing Down Israeli Flag In Ramapo





The Ramapo Police Department has made significant progress in a hate crime case involving the desecration of an Israeli flag. The flag, which had been proudly displayed on the exterior wall of the Town of Ramapo building on Route 59, was found to be missing on November 13, 2023.

Upon investigation, the Ramapo Police discovered that the flag had been forcefully removed and damaged by a group of Netura Karta psychos who then fled the scene with the flag. The department’s detectives Investigations Division quickly identified and arrested two members of the radical Netura Karta group responsible for this act.

The first arrest, made on November 14, involved 75-year-old Alter Goldberger from Monroe, NY. The following day, 32-year-old Yehonatan Ovadia from Chestnut Ridge, NY, was also taken into custody. Both individuals face charges of Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Petit Larceny, and Conspiracy 6th Degree, all classified as hate crimes. They have been arraigned and released on their own recognizance, awaiting future court appearances in the Village of Airmont.

The Ramapo Police Department continues its investigation into the incident and urges anyone with information to come forward and contact their Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400.

The department also reminds the public that these charges are merely accusations, and both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The case has garnered considerable attention in the community, highlighting the ongoing challenges of hate crimes and the need for vigilance and unity against such acts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)