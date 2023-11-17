IDF Finds Mortars In Gaza Kindergarten, Calls In Drone Strike On Terrorists [SEE THE VIDEOS]





The IDF announced the discovery of a significant cache of weapons in a daycare center in northern Gaza by its Bislamach Brigade, with video footage revealing a stockpile of mortars hidden within the civilian facility.

In a separate but concurrent operation, the IDF reported that the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit raided the al-Karmel school in Gaza City. During this raid, they discovered various firearms, RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), and military equipment.

Additionally, the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade, specifically the 12th Battalion, engaged in a firefight with a group of Hamas terrorists in Gaza City. Upon identifying them, the troops initiated a pursuit, and as the Hamas gunmen fled, the IDF troops coordinated a drone strike, which was called in to neutralize the threat posed by the escaping operatives.

