DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Thwarts Major Terrorist Attack Targeting Yerushalayim





IDF forces on Thursday thwarted a major attack that Palestinian terrorists were on their way to carry out in Yerushalayim.

Security officials said soldiers stopped a suspicious vehicle for inspection at a checkpoint outside the Israeli capital. Three terrorists inside the vehicle opened fire on the troops, who quickly reacted and returned fire, killing all three of the miscreants.

Tragically, Corporal Avraham Fetena hy”d was killed in the attack.

Israeli forces subsequently found two M-16 rifles, two pistols, two axes, hundreds of bullets, 10 cartridges, and clothing similar to IDF uniforms in the terrorists’ car. The car was equipped with fake Israeli license plates.

