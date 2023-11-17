PSYCHOLOGICAL TERRORISM: Hamas Releases Video Of 86-Year-Old Hostage Aryeh Zalmanovich





Hamas on Friday released a new video of hostages, this one depicting 86-year-old Aryeh Zalmanovich, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, in critical condition.

Zalmanovich, one of the founding members of Nir Oz, went missing during the Simchas Torah massacre in southern Israel, shortly after texting his son that terrorists had infiltrated the community.

He has two sons and five grandchildren, who have asked for their privacy as they grapple with their torturous reality.

As with other hostage videos, news outlets are not sharing the video out of respect to the family and as not to amplify the psychological terrorism being employed by Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)