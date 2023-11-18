HY”D: IDF Identifies Another 2 Soldiers Murdered In Gaza





The IDF early Sunday announced the deaths of two soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip over Shabbos, bringing the death toll in Gaza to 58.

They are:

Captain (res.) Roey Biber, 28, from Beit Shemesh, a quad commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom special forces unit.

Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly, 21, a paratrooper who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF also said a paratrooper was seriously injured in battle in northern Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)