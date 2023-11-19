Jordanian Coffee Shop Offers “Holocaust” Drink With Burning Marshmallows





Gosta Coffee, a coffee shop in Jordan has launched a new product in recent days, the Holo-Gosta coffee [a combination of the word Holocaust and its name], which features burning Magen Dovid marshmallows on top, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The coffee was advertised on the store’s social media accounts with the hashtag “feel_the_Arabic_taste.”

Following outrage by social media users, the coffee shop complained that its Instagram account was disabled for several hours by “a campaign of attacks” launched “due to the Zionists’ objection to the new drink.”

Instagram seems to be just fine with the popular Jordanian coffee chain Gosta promoting the incineration of Jewish stars for a “Holo-Gosta” (Holocaust) special drink.@instagram @mosseri @meta @metafordevs pic.twitter.com/Sgcfed8Duw — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) November 18, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)