Jordanian Coffee Shop Offers “Holocaust” Drink With Burning Marshmallows

0
Gosta Coffee in Jordan advertises its Holo-Gosta "Holocaust" drink with burning marshmallows.

Gosta Coffee, a coffee shop in Jordan has launched a new product in recent days, the Holo-Gosta coffee [a combination of the word Holocaust and its name], which features burning Magen Dovid marshmallows on top, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The coffee was advertised on the store’s social media accounts with the hashtag “feel_the_Arabic_taste.”

Following outrage by social media users, the coffee shop complained that its Instagram account was disabled for several hours by “a campaign of attacks” launched “due to the Zionists’ objection to the new drink.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)