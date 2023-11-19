WATCH: IDF Raids Homes Of Senior Hamas Terrorists In Upscale Rimal Neighborhood





IDF troops raided the home of senior Hamas commanders in the upscale Rimal neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson said on Sunday.

During the battles, IDF troops discovered about 35 tunnel shafts, many weapons, and killed Hamas terrorists. Additionally, troops raided a military camp used by Hamas’s military intelligence and found ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers.

The IDF spokesperson noted that the Rimal neighborhood is considered the luxury neighborhood of the Gaza Strip and is where many Hamas senior commanders live. Hamas used the civilian areas of the neighborhood for terror activities and there are also military posts and government buildings in the neighborhood.

