The IDF announced the tragic deaths of two soldiers during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in its Gaza offensive to 63.

They are:

Cpt. (res.) Adir Portugal, 23, an officer of the Givati Infantry Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Mazkeret Batya

Staff Sgt. Gal Mishaelof, 21, a soldier of the Givati Infantry Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion, from Modiin

