Hamas Leader Claims The Terror Group Is Close To A “Truce Deal” With Israel





Ismail Haniyeh, who leads Hamas from his comfy residence in Qatar, said on Monday night that Israel and his terror group are nearing a deal for a “truce” in the ongoing Gaza war.

In a statement posted to Telegram, Haniyeh said Hamas gave a response to Qatar and other mediators regarding a potential ceasefire, but did not elaborate.

The U.S. and Qatar have been working for weeks towards an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would pause fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of at least some of the roughly 240 abductees being held by Hamas.

Numerous reports have surfaced of the two sides nearing a deal – and the Washington Post even erroneously claimed that a deal had been agreed upon – but the comment by Haniyeh is the most reliable indicator so far that an agreement is on the cusp of being reached.

Reports have stated that the deal would like see the release of several dozen hostages, mainly women and children, in exchange for a pause in fighting for 5 days. These details have not been confirmed.

