HY”D: IDF Announces Tragic Death Of 2 More Soldiers Slain In Gaza





The IDF on Monday night announced the deaths of 2 more soldiers killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip

They are:

Captain (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi, 26, a combat officer in the Givati ​​Brigade

Sgt. Ilya Senkin, 20, a soldier in the Rotem Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade.

Additionally, 5 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in Gaza.

The deaths of Vaspi hy”d and Senkin hy”d bring the total IDF death from fighting in the Gaza Strip to 68.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)