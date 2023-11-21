“How Many Aid Groups Knew Hamas Was Hiding In A Hospital And Lied About It?”





Since the IDF presented conclusive evidence to the world that Hamas used Shifa Hospital [among other hospitals in the Gaza Strip] as a terror base, many commentators have been demanding that the silence and complicity of international organizations regarding Hamas’s violations of human rights be probed.

An article in the New York Post, authored by Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser to The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and former NSC official, outlines some of these questions.

It should be noted that any organization that has a presence in Gaza, ruled by Hamas’s brutal and iron fist, cannot feign ignorance of the terror group’s grievous human rights violations, even prior to the current war, as more and more reports attest that even foreigners who volunteered in the Strip for short periods of time were exposed to Hamas’s rule of terror.

Goldberg begins by posing “an important question for Congress: Which US-funded international organizations, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, knew the truth about Shifa and helped Hamas conceal its war crimes?”

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which Goldberg said received “$689 million from the United States last year — roughly one-third of contributions received from all countries combined” is one of those organizations.

“Within days of the Hamas massacre, Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC’s Middle East regional director, began spreading Hamas disinformation — telling international media that Gaza ‘hospitals risk turning into morgues,” Goldberg wrote.

“When Carboni said this, he may have already known hospitals in Gaza were used as terror bases and hostages were being stashed under those hospitals. In the days that followed Israel’s first public messaging that Shifa hospital is a key Hamas terror site — an indication the Israel Defense Forces would at some point seek to remove Hamas from that hospital — Carboni kicked into overdrive with propaganda designed to keep Shifa squarely in Hamas’ hands.”

“As the IDF approached Shifa, he claimed that ‘information coming from the Al Shifa hospital is distressing. It cannot continue like this. Thousands of wounded, displaced people and medical staff are at risk. They need to be protected in line with the laws of war.'”

The @ICRC‘s assertions that Shifa was just a hospital, combined w/ their visits to a site where hostages were openly held (and murdered), raises genuine questions about the org’s operations, and tarnish its image. How does it plan to address this? @trevorkeck @JHenckaertsICRC ? — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) November 21, 2023

Goldberg then addresses the UN’s World Health Organization, “which received more than $100 million from Washington last year. It joined the chorus of pressure on Israel to stay away from Shifa hospital — telling global media the hospital was no longer functioning and innocent patients were dying.”

“The same question to be posed to the ICRC must be posed to WHO: What did it know about terror tunnels under Shifa and when did it know it?”

“The IDF has already discovered similar tunnels at Gaza’s Rantisi hospital along with evidence that hostages were held there, too. A baby bottle found on top of a box bearing the WHO logo completed the indictment of the agency’s complicity.”

“The ICRC and WHO have strong lobbies in Washington that will fight to protect their flow of taxpayer money. If, as expected, the State Department does nothing to hold these groups accountable, Congress — which holds their purse strings — should intervene. The first step: Investigate. The next: Put a pause on US funding until leadership changes and reforms guarantee that complicity in terrorist war crimes will never happen again.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)