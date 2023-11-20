WATCH: UK Doctor: “Shifa Hospital Staff Members Worked In Fear Of Hamas”





A British doctor who worked at Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip three years ago told France24 that the hospital staff worked in fear of the Hamas terrorists who used the hospital as their base.

He said that when he first started working there, he was told that ” there was a part of the hospital I was not to go near, and if I did, I’d be in danger of being shot.”

“I cannot emphasize too much the air of collective paranoia that existed there,” he added.

In a separate report, Times of Israel (TOA) spoke to a journalist from Italy who said that he visited hospitals in Gaza right after Operation Cast Lead in 2009.

“Shifa is a very large compound,” he told TOA. “I got lost inside it, and at some point, I ended up on an underground floor, and I found myself in front of two armed Hamas men in military attire, who told me to get out.”

“I got the impression they were guarding a security door that gave access to their underground infrastructure. Several Palestinian sources I spoke with later on confirmed that Hamas’s command and control center was located under Shifa Hospital and that [Hamas leader] Ismail Haniyeh had been hiding there throughout the duration of Operation Cast Lead.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)