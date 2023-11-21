Israel’s Rabbanut Approves: Cars Of Murdered Oct. 7 Victims To Be Buried





Israel’s Rabbanut on Tuesday approved the burial of cars in which victims were murdered in the October 7th massacre.

In a joint decision of the Rav of ZAKA Tel Aviv and the Rabbanut, it was decided that cars will be buried as the blood and tissue of victims murdered in them cannot be fully accessed.

Hamas terrorists murdered many victims in their cars, opening fire on them with machine guns as they tried to flee, especially at the musical festival near Re’im, where 4,000 people were caught in the open. Many of them ran to their cars, with drivers piling in as many passengers as they could – only to be mowed down by Hamas animals who chased after them like beasts of prey.

In many cases, they then set the cars on fire by throwing grenades at them, causing the victims, some still alive, to be burned.

Thousands of cars were found on the sides of the road after the massacre, with some smashed, upside down, riddled with bullets, and/or burned.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)