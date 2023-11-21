UPDATE: Government Has Majority To Approve Hostage Deal





Despite opposition from far-right parties Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, which together account for six cabinet votes, the government is expected to secure a majority within the 38-person cabinet to approve a hostage deal.

The war cabinet, which supports the deal, is likely to gather 19 votes from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and five votes from war cabinet minister Benny Gantz’s National Unity party.

The Shas party has confirmed that it will contribute its six votes in favor of the emerging hostage deal, as stated by a party spokesperson. Shas leader Aryeh Deri consulted with the Moetzes Chachmei Hatorah of Shas, who instructed him to allocate the party’s six cabinet seats in support of the deal to release hostages facing grave danger.

United Torah Judaism (Degel Hatorah / Agudah), which holds two seats, has not yet publicly disclosed its stance. However, reports in the Hebrew media suggest that it is poised to endorse the deal.

