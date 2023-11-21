BREAKING: IDF Breaches “Blast Door” In Terror Tunnel Under Shifa Hospital – Releases Initial Images





The IDF says that they have successfully breached a blast door located at the end of a Hamas tunnel discovered by their forces last week beneath Gaza’s Shifa Hospital. They have released two images, one showing the open door and the other from further inside the tunnel.

Earlier this week, the IDF also shared footage showing the interior of the tunnel shaft and a portion of the tunnel itself. The tunnel extended approximately 55 meters and terminated with a blast door, which is believed to have been safeguarding Hamas assets beneath the ground.

For several weeks, the IDF has been stating that a significant network of tunnels and bunkers exists beneath Shifa Hospital.

Additionally, Israel has accused Hamas of utilizing other hospitals in the Gaza Strip for purposes related to terrorism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)