47 Days Later: Body of Shani Gabay, H’yd, Is Identified





After weeks of waiting and agony, the Gabay family was informed that Shani, H’yd, 26, who was declared missing on October 7th, had been murdered.

Shani, a resident of Yokneam who had recently graduated from law school, was working at the music festival near Re’im when the October 7th attack occurred.

She was shot by a terrorist in the leg at the beginning of the attack but somehow managed to flee and even receive first aid at a police booth. At that point, she called her parents to tell them what happened but all contact with her was lost afterward and it was feared she had been abducted to Gaza.

Her body was identified by workers from the Israel Antiquities Authority who are sifting through bones and ashes.

Hashem Yikom Damah.

