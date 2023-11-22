MAJOR SMOKING GUN: IDF Takes Media In Tunnels Under Shifa Hospital; Overwhelming Evidence of Hostages Seen [VIDEO ROUNDUP]





In a significant development, the IDF have allowed Israeli journalists access to the network of terror tunnels located beneath the Hamas terror hub at Shifa Hospital. Inside these tunnels, evidence has been discovered that sheds light on the plight of kidnapped soldiers and civilians. Israeli media is set to broadcast this compelling evidence today.

Among the personal belongings found in the tunnels are items that belonged to the hostages, including a bag commemorating 60 years of Kibbutz Beeri. Notably, Kibbutz Beeri was the site of a major Hamas massacre on October 7th. In addition to these personal items, an M16 machine gun that belonged to an IDF soldier, along with a uniform, helmet, and various other items, were presented to the journalists.

The journalists were also provided with a glimpse into the living conditions within these underground tunnels. They were shown fully functional bathrooms, complete with running water, electricity, and even a kitchen, revealing the extent of Hamas’s infrastructure beneath Shifa Hospital.

