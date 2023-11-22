Game Changer for Shuls – Use the Chesed Fund Pushka for Your Shul and Raise 300% More than the Standard Pushka

Sponsored Content





In a world where technology is reshaping how we engage with our community, The Chesed Fund is leading the way in innovation with its game-changing fundraising solutions. Enter Pushka, a cutting-edge set of technological tools designed to empower Gabbais revolutionize fundraising for their shul.

Empowering Shul Gabbais and Fundraisers: A New Era of Fundraising

Pushka Technology is here to empower Shul Gabbais and individuals engaged in in-person fundraising efforts. Whether you’re collecting donations after Minyan or for a specific community event, these tools provide a convenient and secure way to collect contributions without relying on physical cash or traditional payment methods.

The Future of Fundraising: A Game-Changer

The introduction of The Chesed Fund’s Pushka solutions, encompassing the user-friendly Pushka App, the versatile Pushka Mobile (S700 Card Reader), and the revolutionary Pushka Kiosk, signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of fundraising and donations.

Leveraging NFC technology, these solutions streamline the payment process, enhancing efficiency and user-friendliness. This transformative technology simplifies the act of giving, opening new avenues for organizations and individuals seeking to make a positive impact.

With The Chesed Fund’s Pushka solutions, the future of fundraising is now within reach. This innovative suite offers three distinct methods for on-the-go fundraising: the Pushka App on Android and iOS, the Pushka Mobile (S700 Card Reader), and the Pushka Kiosk, providing a seamless and efficient fundraising experience. As we anticipate the launch of the iOS version, it’s clear that this comprehensive technology is set to revolutionize how we approach fundraising, one tap at a time.

Three Ways to Elevate Your Fundraising Efforts:

Pushka App: Your Mobile Fundraising Companion

For the modern Shul Gabbai, The Chesed Fund presents the Pushka App, a user-friendly mobile application available on both Android and iOS platforms. Soon to be on iOS, this app allows you to process credit card payments using NFC tap-to-pay technology, providing a seamless and efficient way to collect contributions.

Pushka Mobile: The Ultimate All-in-One Fundraising Solution

This comprehensive device features a user-friendly touchscreen interface and integrated card processing technology, simplifying on-the-go fundraising for Shul events, gatherings, or fundraisers.

Pushka Kiosk: Revolutionizing In-Person Donations

Fundraising in person just got easier with Pushka Kiosk, a wall-mounted interface designed for Shuls and community projects. This solution enables you to collect in-person donations and accept payments in the physical world, overcoming the challenge of donors not being on digital devices during events.

Security and Trust: Your Peace of Mind Matters

Security is of the utmost importance when it comes to financial transactions. Rest assured, The Chesed Fund has implemented robust security measures, including encryption, to protect your sensitive financial information. Your trust is a priority, and your data is safeguarded against unauthorized access.

Pricing That Makes Sense

Pushka Mobile (S700 Card Reader): Rent the device for $99 per month (after 6 Months, you own the device)

Processing fees: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction. Pushka App: App is free to download. Just grab the app from the Google Play Store or look out for the upcoming iOS version.

Processing fees: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction. Pushka Kiosk: Rent the device for $99 per month (after 6 Months, you own the device)

Processing fees: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction.

With Pushka solutions from The Chesed Fund, fundraising for your Shul becomes a seamless and technology-driven experience, transforming the way you connect with your community and raise funds for your institution.

With The Chesed Fund’s new technology, you can embark on a fundraising journey like never before, leveraging technology to raise more funds for your Shul and make a meaningful impact.

