HaRav Landau Warns About Traveling On Short Fridays, “Especially During War”





HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau spoke at a gathering of poskim at his home on Wednesday and warned of the risks of Chillul Shabbos by traveling on the short Fridays during the winter.

The Rosh Yeshivah spoke about the importance of kedushas Shabbos, especially during the current difficult situation in Eretz Yisrael, and told a personal story.

“Once when I needed to travel to Zichron Yaakov for Shabbos the driver arrived a little late. I told him that he can go home because I’m staying home for Shabbos. He followed me from room to room saying that it will be fine, but for me, the decision was simple. It was in the winter and he came late. I told him: ‘I don’t know what could happen on the way, I’m staying home.”

The Rosh Yeshivah said with great pain: “There are those who travel on erev Shabbos and say: ‘It will be okay, it will be okay.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)