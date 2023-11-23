TEMPORARY CEASEFIRE: IDF To Stop Fighting At 7:00AM, 13 Hostages To Be Released At 4:00PM





The initial pause in the nearly seven-week-long war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks, is anticipated to commence at 7 a.m. today, pending a smooth execution.

Nine hours later, at 4:00PM, the first batch of 13 hostages, who were taken from Israel on October 7 and held by Hamas in Gaza, is set to be released, as outlined in the agreement, albeit with possible uncertainties acknowledged by officials.

Israel possesses the list of the initial 13 hostages out of the total 50 expected to be released during the four-day cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Following this period, Israel has committed to resuming full-scale military operations. Additionally, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners, including females and minors.

Israel has stated that the temporary ceasefire may be extended by one extra day for every 10 additional hostages released by the terrorists.

Authorities have established a defined protocol for the treatment of the liberated hostages, as Israeli citizens prepare for challenging days ahead.

