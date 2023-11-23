WATCH: IDF Troops Find Weapons Hidden Beneath Children’s Bed In Gaza





The IDF said Thursday that troops for its 401st Brigade have uncovered four “significant” tunnels in Gaza’s Jabaliya neighborhood, as well as stashes of weapons hidden underneath the beds of the children of a top Hamas commanders.

Also at the home of this Hamas official were many Hamas-related documents and battle plans, which have since been handed over to military intelligence.

At another official’s home, IDF soldiers found an entrance to one of the four uncovered tunnels. All of the tunnels were connected to an external electricity network.

Additionally, troops found shafts used to launch rockets, as well as long-range rockets that are typically used by Hamas to target central Israel.

