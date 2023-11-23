OFF HIS ROCKER: Jonathan Pollard Says Israel Should’ve Jailed Hostages’ Families To Keep Them Quiet

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard suggested that Israel should have forced the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to be quiet, even suggesting imprisonment as a means to curb public pressure in negotiating deals with the terror group.
During an online discussion with Rabbi David Bar-Hayim of the Shilo Institute aired on Israel’s Channel 14, Pollard expressed his harsh stance. “When we declared war, the first thing that the government should have done was to declare a state of national emergency and told all of the hostage families, ‘You will keep your mouths shut, or we will shut them for you. You will not interfere in the management of this war. You will not be used by the international community or by our own leftists, who managed the Shalit deal, as a weapon against us,’” he declared.
This remark refers to the contentious 2011 deal where Israel released over 1,000 Palestinian terrorists in exchange for a single kidnapped IDF soldier. One of the released terrorist was Yahye Sinway, the current chief of Hamas in Gaza who masterminded the Simchas Torah massacre.
Pollard, who spent decades in a U.S. prison for espionage before being released by former President Donald Trump and relocating to Israel, further added, “And if that means imprisoning, to silence certain members of hostages’ families, then so be it. We’re in a state of war.”
His criticisms extended to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for endorsing a new hostage deal this week. Pollard also voiced his disappointment with the far-right Religious Zionism party, which supported the agreement, stating he will not vote for them again.
Expanding on his views, Pollard condemned the public display of kidnapped Israelis. “I was dead-set against turning all these posters out, the kidnapped, with all these pictures of these poor people that were kidnapped. Why? Because each one of them was a poison dart at our ability to wage total war against our enemies.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
It’s painful, but in a way, he’s right.
If rescue of individual hostages risks the entire klal, the leadership of a country needs to make the better strategic decision.
He could be our next POTUS. He’s just as senile as the present one.
Man is invisible mentally ill. This should have but been publish. He just needs to be ignored. That’s it.
Visibly
Not shockeding at all!
A Typical idealistic Zionist that preaches Herzels philosophy. רק בדם. Who can’t see here how the Zionists collaborated with the Nazis to hinder the rescue of thousands of Hungarian Jews? It’s the sad Simple math; they wld forgo on Jewish blood for an inch of land or for whatever suits their horrible Zionist agenda.
This is UNREAL but thank you for proving the real makeup of a good Zionist.
DESPICABLE!
He happens to be 100% right. The families of hostages even met Biden, which caused the USA to pressure Israel to enter the INSANE hostage deal. THE REASON WE ARE IN THIS EXISTENTIAL CRISIS is because of a foolish hostage deal.
Even if he is wrong, who is some Yeshiva World Intern to call someone who risked his entire life for klal yisrael “off his rocker”?!
Apparently he’s forgotten what it’s like to be in prison..
I don’t think imprisonment is in order but I do agree with his overall point that all this anger and public condemnation directed at the government coming from the families of the hostages didn’t help anyone but Hamas and their enablers…
Why bother with this? No one heard about his comments until this article. He’s not a government official. He’s a random person who went through a a lot. I guess you can report his comments but maybe not such a subject line for the title of the article. There are a ton of people saying stupid things every day. Leave him alone.
Majnoon
Insensitive comment. But the sentiment is almost understandable. In counterterrorism, the last thing you would like to do is give in to ludicrous demands in exchange for hostages. Israel did just that for a very lopsided deal that is bad for the country. And using a last minute, sadistic and exploitative tactic, didn’t sign because these criminal savages don’t want to give access to the Red Cross. Pollard felt that the govt hands were tied by the justifiably overwhelming emotions of the hostages families. Put it plainly: the Hamas ימ”ש would not have agreed to buy back their prisoners at such an exorbitant price to security.