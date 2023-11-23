Wealthy Businessman Offers $20 Million For Primary Challenge To Antisemitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib





Hill Harper, a Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, was reportedly approached with a $20 million campaign contribution offer from businessman Linden Nelson. The catch: Harper was to withdraw from his Senate race and instead challenge Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the primaries.

Nelson’s proposed deal involved splitting the sum into $10 million for Harper’s campaign and another $10 million in independent expenditures. Despite the lucrative offer, Harper reportedly declined.

The offer, though unsuccessful, underscores the growing political backlash against Tlaib, who has faced criticism for her outspoken stance against the Israeli government, especially following the recent conflict with Hamas. More than 20 Democrats joined Republicans in voting to censure Tlaib this month for her use of a pro-Palestinian slogan perceived as a call for Israel’s eradication. In the midst of these tensions, pro-Israel Democrats are actively seeking a candidate to challenge Tlaib in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Harper’s political positioning as a progressive in the primary to succeed retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow has been overshadowed by Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s lead in polls and fundraising. Harper’s advocacy for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza aligns him with other congressional progressives, potentially making him a less ideal candidate for a pro-Israel government stance against Tlaib.

The controversy extends beyond Harper and Tlaib. Reps. Summer Lee, Cori Bush, and Ilhan Omar, known for their critical views on Israeli policies, are also facing pro-Israel challengers.

Harper’s legal residence, located in Rep. Shri Thanedar’s district, not Tlaib’s, further complicates any potential challenge. Tlaib, representing a district with a substantial Arab American population since 2019, has consistently won her primary elections against multiple Democratic challengers.

Nelson, a known donor to various Michigan Democratic candidates and with ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has actively opposed Tlaib in the past. However, an AIPAC spokesperson clarified that the organization had no involvement in this matter and that Nelson had not contributed to AIPAC in over a decade.

The legality of Nelson’s alleged donation offer, had Harper accepted it, remains unclear.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)