IDF Southern Command Orders Troops To Stop Spraying Graffiti In Gaza





The Israeli Defense Forces’ Southern Command, under the leadership of Commanding Officer Yaron Finkelman, has ordered soldiers to stop putting graffiti on walls in Gaza.

The new policy put into place by Finkelman comes in the wake of incidents where soldiers sprayed political slogans on walls in the conflict zone.

Recent footage from Gaza revealed graffiti with messages like “Ben-Gvir, you were right, sorry” and “Gush Katif, we’re coming home, we won’t forget, we won’t forgive.”

These developments have prompted Finkelman to issue clear directives to the troops, limiting their markings to purely tactical ones. These include indications of command center locations, which are essential for operational purposes.

