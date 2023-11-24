HISTORIC ERROR: IDF Reportedly Brushed Off Warnings About Oct. 7 Attack As “Fantasies”





Soldiers from the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) esteemed 8200 signal intelligence unit reportedly issued warnings of a potential mass invasion by Hamas prior to the October 7 atrocities, but the warnings were dismissed as “fantasies” by senior officers, according to reports on Channel 12 and the Kan public broadcaster.

The reports say that a senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) and a junior officer from Unit 8200 had long anticipated a major operation planned by Hamas. Despite presenting their findings to senior IDF officers, their warnings went unheeded.

These latest exposés add to a series of reports from the past month that have brought to light the IDF’s prior knowledge of a possible Hamas invasion. This includes reports from IDF surveillance soldiers stationed along the Gaza border, who noted unusual training exercises by Hamas three months before the fateful October 7th.

Channel 12’s report detailed the NCO’s compilation of raw intelligence data, outlining a scenario eerily similar to the events of October 7. Alongside the junior officer, they identified a Hamas drill a month prior, which included preparations for a large-scale invasion of Israel through multiple entry points. Their warnings were dismissed by a senior IDF officer, who was not from Unit 8200, and no action was taken based on their information.

Kan’s report echoed these findings, adding that the NCO had also pointed out the use of vehicles in Hamas’ drill, indicating a preparedness for a large-scale assault capable of sparking an all-out war. Although the senior officer acknowledged the substantial nature of the information, they distinguished between Hamas’ ability to drill and its capacity to execute such an attack in reality.

Furthermore, Kan disclosed that the IDF had previously obtained a Hamas terror manual outlining strategies to conquer the Gaza border region in southern Israel. The manual detailed tactics for overtaking IDF positions, capturing towns, and attacking key regional cities, using pickup trucks, motorbikes, hang-gliders, and anti-tank missiles. The manual also described a deceptive strategy of engaging in border negotiations and drills to lull Israel into a false sense of security.

Despite these detailed plans being communicated to IDF’s senior ranks, they were reportedly dismissed based on the assessment that Hamas lacked the operational capability for such an extensive attack.

In response to these reports, the IDF said, “All of the [IDF’s] commanders and soldiers are focused on this mission alone in order to complete the goals of the war. When the war is finished, a detailed and thorough investigation will be conducted clarifying every last detail.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)