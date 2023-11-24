SHANDA: Lipa Cancelled, Beri Weber Forced To Apologize For Showing An Ounce Of Support For Israel





Singer Lipa Schmeltzer revealed that a major singing engagement scheduled for Thursday night was abruptly canceled due to publicized videos of him entertaining wounded IDF soldiers.

The event, titled “An Evening with the Bas Ayin,” and hosted by a prominent Kiryas Yoel businessman, was slated to take place in Monsey, marking the Yahrtzeit of the famous tzadik.

Lipa took to social media, posting a video of himself at the kever of the Divrei Yoel of Satmar, in which he shared the news with his followers. He mentioned that the businessman had faced pressure from his mosad to revoke Lipa’s gig.

“The mosad said they have nothing against me, only the fact that I just sang in Israel for the wounded,” he said.

He also called upon his fellow Jewish singers not to compromise their principles for financial gain.

This development comes on the heels of singer Beri Weber issuing an apology for leading the Hallel prayer at the vasikin minyan in front of the White House, just prior to the March for Israel rally held last Tuesday. Beri said that he had not been contracted for the rally itself but had been engaged by a private individual from Teaneck who aimed to promote the concept of davening k’vasikin.

As always, when the mob comes for people, it comes at them for the dumbest and most ridiculous things, and in the most shameful way possible that is guaranteed to make a massive chilul hashem.

