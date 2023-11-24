SHANDA: Lipa Cancelled, Beri Weber Forced To Apologize For Showing An Ounce Of Support For Israel

Singer Lipa Schmeltzer revealed that a major singing engagement scheduled for Thursday night was abruptly canceled due to publicized videos of him entertaining wounded IDF soldiers.
The event, titled “An Evening with the Bas Ayin,” and hosted by a prominent Kiryas Yoel businessman, was slated to take place in Monsey, marking the Yahrtzeit of the famous tzadik.
Lipa took to social media, posting a video of himself at the kever of the Divrei Yoel of Satmar, in which he shared the news with his followers. He mentioned that the businessman had faced pressure from his mosad to revoke Lipa’s gig.
“The mosad said they have nothing against me, only the fact that I just sang in Israel for the wounded,” he said.
He also called upon his fellow Jewish singers not to compromise their principles for financial gain.
This development comes on the heels of singer Beri Weber issuing an apology for leading the Hallel prayer at the vasikin minyan in front of the White House, just prior to the March for Israel rally held last Tuesday. Beri said that he had not been contracted for the rally itself but had been engaged by a private individual from Teaneck who aimed to promote the concept of davening k’vasikin.
As always, when the mob comes for people, it comes at them for the dumbest and most ridiculous things, and in the most shameful way possible that is guaranteed to make a massive chilul hashem.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Please don’t stop giving us more לשון הרע and רכילות . I’m sure it’s worse than someone canceling an event. You need to continue because galus isn’t long enough.
We are so intolerant of the שיטות of others. What a חלול ד’. I am a follower of the right wing גדולים as well, but I have room in my heart and brain to understand others as well.
No Yeshiva world, it’s not the mob. It’s true Torah Jews that want to stand steadfast in their convictions and not be swept into the torrent of Zionism that the recent events have unfortunately unleashed in the world.
Nobody was forced. They wanted to protect their careers.
They also felt empty and horrible dancing with Israeli flags and singing הלל alongside a pastor.
Theyre good people that fell prey to the נסיון of our דור which is ציונות.
This wasnt an OZ of support This was beyond what any erlicha yid wld/shld ever do.
If its ok with all of you what Lipa & then Beri did, cuz its a free world, y isnt it ok when Torah abiding Jews do NOT want anyשייכות in it?!
A shande?
What a double standard!
They can continue their professional life but erlicha people see it as a terrible breach of core principles and do not want them performing by their affairs. Its the השפעה u dont want from people coated w Zionsm.
They are definitely good Jews but hopefully made a mistake.
It’s comical why supporting Zionism became the new norm.
Go back in History, the Rebbes of Belz and Munkach, wld turn over in their graves. But Satmar is the culprit.
Btw, The Bobov Rebbes words so staunchly anti Zionist, fell off the radar. Why? Cuz the hatred to Satmar is still sizzling.
AND NO! ITS NOT BECAUSE HE SANG FOR THE WOUNDED. THATS A GRAVE LIE.
CELEBRATING ZIONISM IS SHAMEFUL.
Not that there is anything wrong singing for the Israeli soldiers per se, they are Jews and to some extent there might be hakaras hatov, but if the reason you are singing for them over other Jews in unfortunate situations is because you feel that they are members of the Israeli army, and you identify with them because you are a Jew, that is embracing the secular Zionist kefira ideology.
Love the “Achdus”
Typical cancel culture. Putting down others with pure intentions just because you don’t agree with their שיטה.
Lipa. I always thought the world of you, even when you were “off” it was obvious that you were in pain. Now you just went up 1000% percent in my eyes. Your message is in sync with everything we know from the תורה הקדושה.