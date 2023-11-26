Freed Captive Maya Regev Needed Urgent Care, Now In Moderate Condition





Maya Regev, 21, of Hertziliya was the only captive released on Motzei Shabbos who wasn’t a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri and the only one who wasn’t in good physical condition.

On October 7th, Regev was at the music festival with her brother Itai, 18. She was shot by Hamas terrorists at the festival and then abducted along with her brother to Gaza.

She was the only captive released so far who required urgent medical care. She was brought to the closer Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva where she is in moderate condition due to the gunshot wound she suffered. The other hostages were brought to Shea Medical Center in central Israel.

She was released without her brother and Hamas has informed Israel that they were unable to locate him. They also failed to locate Raya Rotem, the mother of Hila, 12, who was also released on Motzei Shabbos.

Maya will have to undergo a number of surgeries but is expected to fully recover.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)