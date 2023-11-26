HEARTWARMING: Residents Greet Freed Captives On Their Return Home





Danielle Aloni, 44, and her daughter Emilia, 5, who returned to Israel from Gaza on Friday, returned to their home in Yavne on Sunday.

Residents of the city lined the street holding Israeli flags to greet them.

On October 7th, Danielle and her daughter were visiting her sister on Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her sister, Sharon Aloni Cunio, 33, was also abducted along with her three-year-old twin daughters, and her husband, David Cunio. They are still in captivity.

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented moment since the commencement of the hostage releases, a jubilant crowd of hundreds of Israelis in Ofakim warmly welcomes the vans transporting recently freed compatriots as they travel towards Hatzerim Airbase near Beersheba.

Eager onlookers enthusiastically wave both flags and their hands to greet those inside the vehicles. In response, some of the returnees can be seen reciprocating the wave, sharing in the elation of the exuberant crowd.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)