Captives Had Days With Barely Any Food, Slept On Plastic Chairs





Some of the Israeli hostages who were released told relatives about the details of their living conditions in captivity.

Baruch Hashem, all hostages are in stable medical condition except for one – Maya Regev, 21 – who is in moderate condition due to a gunshot wound in her leg.

Meirav Raviv, a relative of the family of freed captive Ohad Munder, 9, who was released with his mother and grandmother, told Ynet: “They weren’t tortured or abused but there were days where they barely had any food, especially in recent days when they ate only small amounts of rice. Sometimes they had to wait an hour and a half to two hours from the time they asked to go to the bathroom until they allowed it.”

Raviv added that they slept on interconnected plastic chairs used as a bench, the type that is used in waiting rooms.

“At first, the terrorists took them to Gaza in a small car, separate from one another,” Raviv said. “They also moved them from place to place after certain amounts of time.”

