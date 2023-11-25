WATCH: Ohad, 9, Runs To His Father In Emotional Reunion





Ohad Munder, 9, who was abducted to Gaza, was released from captivity on Friday, together with his mother Keren, 54, and his grandmother Ruti, 78, who were also abducted. Ruti’s husband Avraham was also abducted and remains in captivity and her son Ro’ee was murdered.

Ohad had an emotional reunion with his older brother, father, and other relatives after arriving at Schneider Children’s Medical Center after being transferred to Israel.

Ohad’s ninth birthday passed while he was in captivity. After arriving in Israel, he was gifted with belated birthday presents.

On Motzei Shabbos, Ohad was reunited with his friends for a birthday party.

