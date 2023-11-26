CONFIRMED: IDF Eliminated 5 Top Hamas Commanders Right Before Ceasefire





The IDF confirmed the targeted killing of five high-ranking Hamas commanders just before the current ceasefire agreement went into effect, with officials saying the precision strikes were conducted with intelligence support from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA).

Among those killed was Ahmed Ghandour, the commander of Hamas’ Northern Gaza Brigade. Ghandour was a key figure in Hamas, responsible for orchestrating various terror activities in the northern Gaza Strip, including shootings, bombings, and rocket launches. He played a central role in the planning and execution of several attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, including the October 7th massacre.

Aiman Siam, the head of Hamas’ Rockets Array, was also eliminated. Siam, a senior figure in the organization for about 15 years, oversaw Hamas’ rocket forces and directed rocket launches into Israel. His extensive experience and knowledge made him a significant asset in Hamas’ military operations.

Wael Rajeb, the deputy commander of Hamas’ Northern Gaza Brigade, was responsible for the brigade’s operations. Previously, Rajeb had served as the commander of the Hamas police in the northern Gaza Strip and the Commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion.

Farsan Halifa, a senior operative in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria Headquarters and head of the Tulkarm Committee, was involved in the development of battalions and terror cells. He was eliminated in the same strike that targeted Ahmed Ghandour and Aiman Siam.

Rafet Salman, commander of the Combat Assistance Unit in the northern Gaza Strip and a senior operative of the Gaza City Brigade, had previously served as a deputy commander of the brigade. He was involved in developing offensive capabilities for attacks against Israel and played a part in the planning of significant operations.

