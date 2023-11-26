HAMAS CRUELTY: Freed Captive, 13: “They Separated Me From My Mother 3 Days Ago”





The cruelty and barbarity of the Hamas terror group has no bounds. After agreeing to Israel’s demand to avoid separating mothers and children in the release of hostages, they released Hila Rotem, 13, on Motzei Shabbos without her mother, Raya, who was left behind in Gaza.

Hamas later claimed via Qatar that they weren’t able to locate Raya.

However, Hila told her uncle that she was with her mother in Gaza the whole time and Hamas only separated them two days before her release.

Hila said that her mother is in good condition and they were both together with Emily Hand, who was abducted together with them.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)