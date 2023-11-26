Hostages’ Families Demand To Meet With Qatari Mediator





The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group that represents many of the family members of the hostages, wrote a letter requesting to meet the Qatari delegation that landed in Israel on Shabbos.

In a highly unusual move as Qatar does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, a Qatari delegation flew to Israel on a private plane over the weekend to hold talks on the hostage deal with Hamas and possible future deals.

The delegation made a brief stop in Cyprus, a move reportedly made to avoid flying directly from Qatar to Israel.

Read the letter below:

