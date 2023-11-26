HEARTBREAKING: 4-Year-Old Avigail Idan Has No Parents To Welcome Her Home With A Hug – BOTH WERE MURDERED BY HAMAS





After enduring more than 50 days in captivity, Avigail Idan, the 4-year-old American-Israeli girl who had been abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza, has finally made her way back to Israel. Tragically, her parents, news photographer Roi Idan and mother Emma Samdar HY”D, were murdered by Hamas animals in Kfar Gaza.

As she returns from her captivity, she faces the heartbreak of not being able to receive a hug from her parents. Fortunately, her older siblings, 6-year-old Emilia and 8-year-old Michael, managed to survive by hiding in a closet near their mother’s lifeless body.

“Today she’s free, and Jill and I together with so many Americans are praying for the fact that she is going to alright,” President Biden said.

He noted that she would need a lot of support after going through this ‘terrible trauma,’ acknowledging those who ‘are now wrapping Abigail in love and care.’

‘You know her mom was killed in front of her when her kibbutz was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October the 7th,’ Biden said. ‘Abigail ran to her dad then, who was then gunned down, gunned down as well, while using his body to shield little Abigail.’

‘She then ran to a neighbor for help, where they were all taken hostage, that entire house of neighbors was taken hostage by Hamas and held for 50 days,’ the president continued. ‘What she endured was unthinkable.’

“She’s been through a terrible trauma.”

On October 7, Avigail bravely knocked on the door of her neighbors, the Brodutch family. Covered in blood, later revealed to be her father’s blood, she was taken into their safe room, where she found comfort alongside their wife and three children. Tragically, Avigail was ultimately kidnapped along with them.

Last weekend, Avigail marked her 4th birthday while still in the custody of Hamas. Her touching story has resonated deeply with many, and countless Israelis have been eagerly awaiting her name to appear on the list of those being released.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)