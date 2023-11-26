SHOULD THEY DO IT? Hamas Wants Israel To Agree To Ceasefire Extension





A source with close ties to Hamas has revealed that the terrorist group is considering extending the current ceasefire with Israel, according to the Associated Foreign Press (AFP). This extension, which could span an additional two to four days beyond its original termination date, is being discussed as part of a larger negotiation involving the release of Israeli prisoners.

According to the source, “Hamas informed the mediators that the resistance movements were willing to extend the current truce by two to four days. The resistance believes it is possible to ensure the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners.” These prisoners are believed to be the Israelis captured during the attacks on October 7.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Israel would reciprocate by freeing three Palestinian security prisoners for every Israeli hostage released. Moreover, for every extra day the truce is extended, up to a total of 10 days, an additional 10 Israeli hostages would be released.

This extension, if actualized, has the potential of getting more hostages released, but could come at a heavy cost – intense international pressure to completely halt the fighting in Gaza, which would allow Hamas to retain control of the Strip and rebuild northern Gaza – including its tunnel network – without its leaders having been affected at all.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)