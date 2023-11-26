HOSPITALIZED: 84-Year-Old Hostage Airlifted To Soroka Hospital In Critical Condition





IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has reported that recently released hostage, 84-year-old Elma Avraham, has been transported to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in life threatening condition.

Upon her arrival at Soroka Hospital, Avraham received immediate medical attention.

The hospital’s medical team conducted an initial examination to assess her condition and determine the necessary care required to provide her with appropriate medical treatment, as stated by the hospital.

