WATCH: Rescued IDF Soldier Ori Magidish Speaks Publicly For 1st Time





IDF soldier Ori Magidish, who was rescued from captivity in Gaza in a complex rescue operation about a month ago, posted a video on Monday of her statements to the public since she returned home.

“Hi, I’m Ori Magidish,” she said. “I returned home almost a month ago. First of all, I’m happy to see the moving videos of the hostages returning home to their families.”

“I hope and wish to all the families who are still waiting for the hostages to be united to also experience the same moments I experienced. I hope that everyone will return – and they will return b’ezrat Hashem.”

“I’m fine. I’m at home with my family. I’m enjoying myself and I’m happy I got my life back.”

The end of the video is a brief “bloopers” clip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)