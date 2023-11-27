Elon Musk On Palestinians: “These People Have Been Fed Propaganda Since They Were Children”





In a Monday meeting with Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his concerns about the prevalence of antisemitism on the site.

Herzog referenced Musk’s visit to Kfar Aza and a video showing the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, illustrating the deadly consequences of hatred. “Unfortunately, we are inundated by antisemitism, which is Jew hate, and Jew hate impacts the entire notion of behavior of human beings in so many places around the world. And you have a huge role to play, and I think we need to fight it together, because under the platforms you lead, unfortunately, there is a harboring of a lot of old hate which is Jew hate, which is antisemitism,” Herzog told Musk.

Responding to these remarks, Musk shared that he had an “emotionally difficult day,” having visited sites of murder and viewed footage of the attackers rejoicing. He commented on the impact of propaganda, noting, “These people have been fed propaganda since they were children. It’s remarkable what humans are capable of if they are fed falsehood since they were children. They can think that murdering innocent people is a good thing. That’s how much propaganda can affect people’s minds.”

The Israeli readout of the meeting did not include any specific comments made by Musk addressing Herzog’s concerns about X.

Musk has been accused of tolerating antisemitic content on X, with organizations like the ADL noting a significant increase in antisemitic messages since the start of Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The controversy surrounding Musk intensified this month when he endorsed a post on X deemed antisemitic, which accused Jews of promoting hatred against white people.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)