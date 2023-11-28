IDF Published New Footage Of Its Elite Shaldag Unit Operating Inside Gaza, Shifa Hospital





The IDF on Monday released new photos and footage of the Air Force’s elite Shaldag Unit participating in ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says the unit has engaged in operations around the Shifa Hospital, a location where they discovered a cache of weapons and terrorist infrastructure utilized by Hamas. This included ammunition, grenades, military equipment camouflaged in medical containers, and anti-tank explosives.

In a detailed operation at the Shifa Hospital, Shaldag soldiers utilized advanced technology to navigate underground tunnel routes and located a tunnel shaft to a network of terror tunnels beneath the hospital.

On October 7th, amidst the Hamas incursion and the ensuing violence in southern Israel, Shaldag soldiers were rapidly deployed to the region, including Kibbutz Be’eri. There, they engaged in prolonged operations to neutralize terrorists and assist residents under siege.

In the subsequent days, the Shaldag Unit engaged in close-quarters combat against terrorists at multiple locations in southern Israel, including Kibbutz Be’eri, Alumim, and Re’im. During these encounters, the unit demonstrated remarkable resolve, successfully eliminating numerous terrorists and rescuing civilians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)