HORRIFYING: Hamas Gave Bibas Family To PFLP Terror Group As “Bargaining Chip”





Israeli media reports on Monday evening said that Hamas has prevented the release of the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, now ten months old, who was abducted along with his brother, Ariel 4, and his parents, Shiri, 32, and Yarden, 34, from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Instead of releasing Shiri and her children along with the other mothers and children, Hamas transferred them to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group to use as a bargaining chip, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichai Adraee said.

They are now being held in the city of Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the southern Gaza Strip, and are unlikely to be released in the current deal.

Adraee wrote: “Children and babies are in Hamas captivity and Hamas treats some of them like loot and in some cases, has transferred them to other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. For example, the Bibas family, the redheaded babies, are being held in the Khan Younis area.”

An unverified report said that “innocent”Gazan civilians launched a sadistic campaign on social media, calling on Hamas not to release the Kfir children and their mother since they are “vital assets.”

דובר צה״ל בערבית, סא״ל אביחי אדרעי, חושף הערב: בשבי של חמאס מוחזקים ילדים ותינוקות, שחמאס נוהגת בחלקם כמו שלל ובחלק מהמקומות העבירה אותם לארגוני טרור אחרים ברצועת עזה. לדוגמה משפחת ביבס, התינוקות עם השיער הכתום ״הג׳ינג׳ים״, שנחטפו בניר עוז על ידי אחד הפעילים של חמאס והם מוחזקים… pic.twitter.com/pxWsHg5UV5 — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) November 27, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)