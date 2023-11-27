WHITE HOUSE: 20 Israeli Women and Children to Be Freed in Truce Extension [VIDEO]





White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby has confirmed that an additional 20 Israeli women and children are set to be released during the two-day extension of the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas.

The truce extension was structured in such a way that Israel would agree to prolong the ceasefire by one additional day for every 10 hostages released by Hamas.

Kirby revealed that there was a delay in today’s release because Hamas initially intended to release several children without their mothers, who are also being held in Gaza.

Regarding the 11 hostages being released today, Kirby stated that he does not have information on whether the remaining two female US citizens held in Gaza are among them. Additionally, there are six other male hostages who are US citizens and one male US Green Card holder.

Kirby also highlighted that for the third consecutive day, 200 aid trucks entered Gaza yesterday, fulfilling a crucial condition of the truce. This brings the total number of aid trucks that have entered Gaza since the opening of the Rafah Crossing on October 21 to over 2,000.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)