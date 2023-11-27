HOSTAGE EYE-WITNESS: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Met With Hostages Inside Terror Tunnels [VIDEO]

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is reported to have visited several Israeli hostages held in an underground tunnel in Gaza.
According to a statement from one of the hostages released over the weekend, as reported by Channel 12, Sinwar communicated with the hostages in fluent Hebrew, assuring them of their safety under Hamas’ custody.
The account, which has been verified by the Israeli security establishment, describes Sinwar telling the hostages that they did not need to fear while in Hamas’ hands.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
What a tsadik
So he arrived in a humanitarian truck and left in an empty fuel tanker. Under IDF’s nose. Damn that would’ve been a great catch. Hook line and sinker!
Yahya Sinwar was one of the thousand-plus prisoners released by Netanyahu in exchange for Gilad Shalit, ergo this is all on him.
On 17 October 2011, Purdue University Professor Louis Rene Beres made the case against freeing Shalit in an op-ed column in the Jerusalem Post:
“No modern government has the legal right to free terrorists in exchange for its own kidnapped citizens, military or civilian. Under long-standing international law, every state has a primary obligation to protect its citizens. Yet it appears that tomorrow, Israel Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will exchange Palestinian terrorists for kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Schalit. Any such exchange, however humane to Schalit and his family, would imperil thousands of other Israelis.”
Professor Louis Rene Beres must’ve been a navi.
What’s the point??
Avigail Idan should have asked him “Where is my mom and my dad?”.