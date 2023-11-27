HOSTAGE EYE-WITNESS: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Met With Hostages Inside Terror Tunnels [VIDEO]





Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is reported to have visited several Israeli hostages held in an underground tunnel in Gaza.

According to a statement from one of the hostages released over the weekend, as reported by Channel 12, Sinwar communicated with the hostages in fluent Hebrew, assuring them of their safety under Hamas’ custody.

The account, which has been verified by the Israeli security establishment, describes Sinwar telling the hostages that they did not need to fear while in Hamas’ hands.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)