US Citizen Avigayil Idan Is Reunited With Her Family





Photos of Avigayil Idan’s reunion with her family members were published on Monday, a day after she returned from captivity in Gaza.

The story of Avigayil, who has US citizenship, caught the hearts of many, who were heartbroken by her plight – she witnessed the murder of both parents and was then abducted to Gaza along with her neighbors. US President Biden mentioned Avigayil’s story many times, and following her release, spoke to her relatives by phone.

Avigayil has two older siblings, Amalya, 6, and, Michael, 9, who survived by hiding in a closet for 14 hours. They were badly traumatized and the 9-year-old has not talked since October 7th. They are being taken care of by their grandparents and are receiving professional help.

Carmel, Avigail’s grandfather, said that she “probably hasn’t bathed since the first day. Tomorrow she will be released. She asked about her siblings. As for her father and mother, she didn’t ask about them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)