HY’D: Hamas Is Holding 3 Bodies Of IDF Soldiers





The IDF released for publication on Tuesday that it has informed three families of IDF soldiers who were thought to have been abducted to Gaza that they were murdered by Hamas on October 7th and their bodies are being held by the terror group in Gaza.

This was confirmed by the IDF after carefully studying camera footage from October 7th. It was determined that all 3 soldiers were killed on their IDF base, which was infiltrated by Hamas terrorists, and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

The names of the soldiers are Kirel Brodski, H’yd, 19, of Ramat Gan, Shaked Dahan, H’yd, 19, of Afula; and Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, H’yd, 20, of Lahavim.

According to halacha, the findings allow for the kevurah of two of the soldiers – Brodski and Ahimas, H”yd. The family of the soldier that will not hold a levaya – Dahan, H’yd, will be permitted to sit shiva.

