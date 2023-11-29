EXPOSED AS LIAR: Released Terrorist: “They Broke My Arms, Starved Me” [VIDEOS]





Palestinian teen terrorist Muhammad Nazal, who was released from prison this week as part of the hostage deal, appeared in the Palestinian media immediately after his release and repeated a series of barefaced lies about his treatment in Israeli prison.

He is seen on a number of scripted propaganda videos with both arms in slings, claiming that prison guards beat him with hammers, breaking both his arms, and then left him in excruciating pain for eight days without any medical treatment.

He also claimed that the prison guards “starved the prisoners to death,” providing only a plate of plain rice for ten people [his stocky appearance belied this claim], and he and his cellmates “froze” without heating or blankets. He added that the abuse was so severe that one of the prisoners died.

The Israel Prison Services responded to the lies with facts, including posting a video of Nazal being released to the Red Cross with both arms fully functioning. He is seen moving his arms normally and placing his hand in his pocket as he waits for the bus and using one of his hands to grasp the railing as he boards the bus. It also issued a statement saying that Nazal received a medical examination as part of the regular release procedure and no medical issues were diagnosed.

The IDF stated: “The claims of violence against the prisoner are false and serve false Palestinian propaganda, the purpose of which is to harm the good name of the State of Israel. Security guards will continue to act professionally for the safety of the citizens of the State of Israel.”

🧵 4/4 While leaving Ofer prison and being transferred to a Red Cross vehicle he is seen using one of his hands to hold onto the railing as he walked up the stairs into the vehicle. He is also seen placing his hand in his pocket. pic.twitter.com/v07TXlVU0p — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 28, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)