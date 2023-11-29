Shocking Testimony Of Psychological Abuse In Gaza





One of the Israeli boys who returned from Gaza this week was subject to severe psychological abuse in Gaza, Channel 13 reported on Tuesday evening.

The boy, whose name has not been published, was abducted together with a younger relative but was not held together with him and for several weeks, was held alone in a room.

The boy said that following his abduction, he was moved from house to house several times above ground and was then moved to an underground tunnel. He added that while he was in one of the houses above ground, his abductor received a phone call from an unidentified person who told his abductor to take the hostage out or “they will destroy his house.”

After being transferred to the tunnel, the terrorists showed him all the footage of the October 7th atrocities as well as videos of them abusing IDF soldiers and kibbutz members, and showed him what his kibbutz looked like. Another boy released this week also reported that he was forced to watch footage of the Hamas atrocities and was threatened with a rifle in his face if he cried.

The terrorists let him watch TV, especially Al Jazeera, and he saw the press conference held at Ichilov Hospital after the release of Yocheved Lipschitz last month.

He said that the terrorists used psychological propaganda on him, telling him that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not want to release him. Two sisters who returned this week from Gaza reported similar abuse, saying that the terrorists told them that “no one wants us back.”

“In the tunnel where we were held, there was also an operations room with a whiteboard with Hebrew words on it, including 8200 [the IDF’s intelligence unit], אוגדה [military unit], תצפיתניות [female surveillance soldiers], and the names of kibbutzim,” he reported.

He said that at a certain point, while he was in the tunnel, they took him to a room where senior Hamas officials were. “The Hamas officials told me they wouldn’t hurt me.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)