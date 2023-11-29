Elderly Hostage’s Son: “Even A Young Person Can’t Survive Such Bad Conditions”





Ditza Heiman, 84, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was released from captivity in Gaza on Tuesday evening in a wheelchair. She was abducted from her home on Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she lived independently, without any need for a wheelchair.

Her son and daughter spoke to the press on Wednesday and said that she was held in very harsh conditions and didn’t receive any of the medications she regularly takes.

Her son, Gideon Heiman said: “My mother didn’t receive any medical treatment the entire time, no medications, no doctor’s visit, not even a medic. The conditions were so bad that it’s not certain a young person could survive them, physically or mentally.”

Her daughter, Neta Yaman, said: “She told us about very difficult things she endured but we don’t want to reveal anything that could hurt her or anyone who’s still there. She’ll tell her story when she wants to.”

Neta said that despite her happiness about her mother’s return, she’s worried “about everyone who’s left behind there. There are still 43 hostages left there just from Nir Oz alone. No one should be in those conditions. After we reunited with Ima and heard that she didn’t receive her medications all that time and was kept in poor sanitary conditions, we understand how urgent it is that they be taken out now. For any price in the world.”

