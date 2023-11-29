WORKING FOR HAMAS: Hostages Were Held At Homes Of UNRWA Teacher And Gazan Doctor





In a startling revelation by Channel 13 News, Almog Boker reported that one of the recently liberated hostages had been detained for 50 days in the attic of a UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) teacher’s home, providing more evidence that the U.N. was complicit in Hamas’s terror operations.

“One of the abductees, held for nearly 50 days in an attic, reveals he was held by a UNRWA teacher – a father of ten children. This teacher locked the victim away, barely provided food, and neglected medical needs,” Boker wrote on X.

This incident is part of a far broader and troubling pattern, as Boker further reported on another hostage situation involving a Gazan doctor. “Another abductee was held captive by a Gazan doctor who, simultaneously, cared for children,” Boker wrote, highlighting the dual lives led by many “innocent civilians” in the Gaza Strip.

These are not isolated cases, but part of a larger picture where civilians are actively involved in the captivity of hundreds, including women and children.

UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to assisting the descendants of Arab refugees from Israel’s War of Independence, has faced criticism over alleged links to Hamas and the reported extreme antisemitism among some of its employees. These latest reports of a UNRWA teacher’s involvement in a hostage situation lay bare the agency’s willingness to actively support terrorists.

Adding to the grim picture, Devora Cohen, aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi who was also recently released, disclosed that Eitan experienced physical abuse at the hands of Gazan civilians. She revealed that children, including Eitan, were threatened with rifles if they cried.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)