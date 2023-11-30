H”YD: Ofir Tzarfati Was Murdered By Hamas In The Gaza Strip





The family of Ofir Tzarfati, H’yd, 27, of Kiryat Ata, was informed on Thursday that he was murdered by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Ofir, H’yd, an electrical engineering student at Ariel University, was at the music festival near Rei’m on October 7th. All contact with him was lost and he was declared missing. Three weeks later, his family was informed that he had been abducted to Gaza.

His family members were relieved that he was abducted rather than murdered but sadly, they were now informed that the Hamas barbarians abducted and murdered him. Apparently, he was seriously injured before being abducted.

The details of his death and how he was identified have not been published.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)